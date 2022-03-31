SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $777.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $13,749,626. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $564.71. 3,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $582.81 and a 200 day moving average of $653.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.