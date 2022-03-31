T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.14.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,124. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

