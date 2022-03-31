Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TCMD opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $400.29 million, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

