Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 241,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,402,818 shares.The stock last traded at $14.79 and had previously closed at $14.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

