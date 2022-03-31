Takkt (ETR:TTK) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.72

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €16.72 ($18.37) and last traded at €16.40 ($18.02), with a volume of 72654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.40 ($18.02).

Several research firms have commented on TTK. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on shares of Takkt in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €17.80 ($19.56) target price on shares of Takkt in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

