TAP Consulting LLC Acquires New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

