TAP Consulting LLC Buys New Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after buying an additional 741,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plug Power by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 765,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,075,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,773,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 264,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,536,482. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.54. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

