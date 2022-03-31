TAP Consulting LLC Invests $28,000 in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Shares of PIO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,746. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco Global Water ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.