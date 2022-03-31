TAP Consulting LLC Invests $29,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 340,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,706,473. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.