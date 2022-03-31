TAP Consulting LLC Invests $29,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 340,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,706,473. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66.

