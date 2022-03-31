TAP Consulting LLC Invests $89,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,444,000.

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.76. 119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,882. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

