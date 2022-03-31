TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after buying an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.67. 49,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,632,624. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

