TAP Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 2,633 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.13. 914,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,934,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

