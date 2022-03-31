TAP Consulting LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 201.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CURE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.68 and a fifty-two week high of $148.26.

