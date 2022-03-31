TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Purchases C$92,912.77 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba acquired 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, with a total value of C$92,912.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$853,140.86.

TSE:TRP opened at C$71.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$57.39 and a 52 week high of C$73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.02 billion and a PE ratio of 38.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.04.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CSFB downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.21.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

