Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Up 28.8% in March

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Caliel purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $97,153. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Team by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Team during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Team by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TISI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.83. Team has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

Team Company Profile (Get Rating)

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

