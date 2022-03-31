Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Downgraded by Shore Capital to “Hold”

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.13) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.10) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 829.67 ($10.87).
Shares of TM17 stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 534 ($7.00). 86,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,301. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.40). The stock has a market cap of £772.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 599.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 686.31.
Team17 Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
See Also
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.