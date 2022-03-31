Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Downgraded by Shore Capital to “Hold”

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.13) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.10) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 829.67 ($10.87).

Shares of TM17 stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 534 ($7.00). 86,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,301. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.40). The stock has a market cap of £772.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 599.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 686.31.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Mark Crawford bought 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.39) per share, with a total value of £6,976.41 ($9,138.60). Also, insider Christopher Bell bought 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($65,488.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,112 shares of company stock worth $6,544,134.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

