Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TGLS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,064. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

