Teekay (NYSE:TK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NYSE TK opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 35.62. Teekay has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $318.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Teekay during the second quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teekay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Teekay during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

