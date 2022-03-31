Teekay (NYSE:TK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NYSE TK opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 35.62. Teekay has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $318.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.99.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter.
About Teekay (Get Rating)
Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.
