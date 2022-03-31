Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of TNK opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $457.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

