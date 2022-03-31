TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires $35,555.80 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $35,555.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15.

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $65,415.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $6,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $5,875.00.

Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,935. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $169.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TELA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

