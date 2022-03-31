Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $350.30. 381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,003. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

