Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

