TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,659,549 shares.The stock last traded at $25.86 and had previously closed at $25.84.

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TELUS by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in TELUS by 3.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,468,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

