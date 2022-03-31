Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tenneco by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 75,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tenneco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tenneco by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenneco will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

