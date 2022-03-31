Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Teradata worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 858,240 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 212,512 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 171,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 149,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teradata by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDC. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $961,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,965. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

