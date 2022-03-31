Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

TMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $93,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1,527.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $53,158,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,629,000.

Shares of TMX stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

