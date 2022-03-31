Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,093.99 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $950.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.