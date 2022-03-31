The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.54), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of AREN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The Arena Group has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on The Arena Group from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

