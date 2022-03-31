The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider Simon Davis Acquires 600 Shares

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) insider Simon Davis acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028 ($6,586.32).

Simon Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Simon Davis acquired 563 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.54) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960.03 ($6,497.29).

Shares of LON BGFD opened at GBX 840 ($11.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78. The company has a market cap of £792.36 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 827.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 942.75. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 756 ($9.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.67).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

