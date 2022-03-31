The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $418.50

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 418.50 ($5.48) and last traded at GBX 418.01 ($5.48), with a volume of 534489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413.50 ($5.42).

The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 403.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 395.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

About The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

