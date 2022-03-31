The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €20.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.26 ($37.65).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 stock traded down €0.37 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €24.73 ($27.18). The company had a trading volume of 531,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 52 week low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($46.65). The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of €31.35 and a 200 day moving average of €36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.