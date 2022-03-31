The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $24.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.42. 4,934,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,731,090 shares of company stock valued at $141,098,716. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

