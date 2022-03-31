The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $35,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $335.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

