The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Woolworths Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLWF remained flat at $$26.94 during midday trading on Friday. 213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586. Woolworths Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $33.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

