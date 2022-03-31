The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,607,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

