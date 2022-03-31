The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $65,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $217.96. 8,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $216.72.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

