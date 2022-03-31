The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $153.81. 128,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day moving average is $151.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

