The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.39. Toronto-Dominion Bank posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after buying an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after buying an additional 537,054 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after buying an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,593,000 after buying an additional 415,805 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $81.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

