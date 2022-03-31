The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $256.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

