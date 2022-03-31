The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,190 ($28.69) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.29) to GBX 2,030 ($26.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.94) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.63) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,980 ($25.94).

WEIR traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,675.50 ($21.95). The stock had a trading volume of 84,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,704.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,720.16. The firm has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,381 ($18.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.40).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

