The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NCTY stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The9 has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The9 by 7,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

