Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $707.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 583,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $4,276,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

