TheStreet Lowers Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to C

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after buying an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,844,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.