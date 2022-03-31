Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 100,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $354,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $570.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 500,378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 187,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,177.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 129,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 38.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 129,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

