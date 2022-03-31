Tigress Financial Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $410.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Tigress Financial from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.42. 939,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,199,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $698.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.