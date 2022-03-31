Timothy P. Herbert Sells 695 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $258.00 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average of $237.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

