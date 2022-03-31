tinyBuild’s (TBLD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of tinyBuild from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

LON:TBLD traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 158.70 ($2.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,659. The stock has a market capitalization of £322.01 million and a P/E ratio of 107.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.19. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. tinyBuild has a 52-week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.98).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

