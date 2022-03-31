Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $423.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Tiptree news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 30.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 142.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 49.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

