Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TITN traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $638.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.64. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

