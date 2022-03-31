Toncoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.40 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $4.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00004140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.61 or 0.07154060 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.60 or 0.99907954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00053907 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars.

